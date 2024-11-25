Wicketkeeper-batter Ryan Rickleton was bought by five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) for INR 1 crore on day 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The South Africa national cricket team cricketer has played 106 T20 matches and amassed 2709 runs, including one century and 17 half-centuries. IPL 2025 Auction Live Updates Online, Day 2: Donovan Ferreira, Alex Carey Go Unsold.

Ryan Rickleton Goes to Mumbai Indians

