After losing the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, the team India cricketers has been directed by the BCCI to play in domestic cricket and some of them will be in action in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 next round. The likes of Rohit Sharma, Yashashvi Jaiswal will be in action in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 for Mumbai against Jammu and Kashmir. The Mumbai vs Jammu and Kashmir Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Elite Group A match will be played at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC, Mumbai on January 23, Thursday and has a scheduled start time of 9:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). JioCinema provides the live streaming viewing option of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 matches and the live streaming viewing option of the Mumbai vs Jammu and Kashmir match will be available on the JioCinema mobile app and website. List of India National Cricket Team Players To Take Part in Ranji Trophy 2024–25: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Others Who Will Play in Upcoming Matches of Domestic Tournament After Featuring in BGT.

Mumbai vs Jammu and Kashmir, Ranji Trophy 2024–25 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

The #RanjiTrophy resumes tomorrow ⌛️ Get ready for some high-octane action again as the star-studded teams battle it out for red-ball supremacy. 🔥@IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/EBy3zCPgSR — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 22, 2025

