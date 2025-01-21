The India National Cricket Team were knocked out of the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 final contention after they lost the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 3-1 in Australia. It was dismal performance from India to be out of the race for the third consecutive WTC final as they were the favourites to make it at one point of time but the 3-0 loss against New Zealand at home followed by the defeat in Australia have led to such a heartbreak. India will start their next World Test Championship campaign with a difficult tour away from home in England. To do well in England, Team India needs a good preparation and the BCCI has already started chalking out the plans for it. Top Five Players Dropped From Team India Squad for ICC Champions Trophy 2025, From Mohammed Siraj to Sanju Samson, Check Full List.

BCCI has released a ten-point policy where they have emphasized on team bonding and also highlighted that playing domestic cricket when a cricketer is available and injury free. With ICC Champions Trophy and IPL preceding the England tour, the last opportunity for Team India cricketers to play first-class cricket is the next two matches of Ranji Trophy 2024-25, which is the last of the group stage. After the policy was released, many Team India cricketers made themselves available for the Ranji Trophy matches after contacting their respective state associations. The likes of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were among them too.

Fans are eager to see the Team India cricketers in action in the Ranji Trophy and fans eager to know the names of the India National Cricket Team members named in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 squads of their state teams for the last two group stage matches, will get the entire information here.

Team India Players Who Will Feature in Either or Both the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Matches

Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Harshit Rana, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Devdutt Padikkal, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul.

Virat Kohli is ruled out of the first match as he is carrying a niggle in his neck. Kohli and Rahul are reported to be available for the matches starting from January 30.

Akash Deep is yet to be fit after he sustained an injury during the India vs Australia series. His availability for the next Ranji Trophy 2024-25 is yet to be confirmed by CAB.

Mohammed Shami, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar and Harshit Rana is named in Team India's squad for the England T20I series which will be held parallel to the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 matches. Although Harshit is named in Delhi's squad for Ranji Trophy, his availability for the matches will depend on the national duty assignment. Will Indian Cricket Team Jersey for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Have 'Pakistan' Written On It?

Shreyas Iyer, who has been out of central contract and the Team India Test team for some time now, will play in the next match for Mumbai. Sarafaraz Khan unfortunately is ruled out with injury.

