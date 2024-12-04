Mustafizur Rahman announced the birth of his baby boy. Taking on social media, the Bangladesh national cricket team pacer made the announcement as he wrote, "Alhamdulillah! By the grace of almighty Allah today we are blessed with a baby boy. Both baby and mother are doing great. Keep them in your prayers." The left-arm pacer had earlier opted out of the Bangladesh national cricket team's ODI series against West Indies. The Bangladesh cricketer had tied the knot with Samia Parvin in 2019. Travis Head, Wife Jessica Davies Welcome Second Child; Australia Cricket Team and SRH Star Announces Birth of Baby Boy 'Harrison George Head' (See Pics).

Mustafizur Rahman Announces Birth of Baby Boy

Alhamdulillah! By the grace of almighty Allah today we are blessed with a baby boy. 💞 Both baby and mother are doing great. Keep them in your prayers. — Mustafizur Rahman (@Mustafiz90) December 4, 2024

