KL Rahul shared an adorable picture with his baby daughter Evaarah as he spent some quality family time after the IND vs ENG 2025 Test series. The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 came to an end on August 4 with the five-match series finishing 2-2 following India's victory in the fifth and final Test match at The Oval. KL Rahul, who was one of India's best performers in the IND vs ENG 2025 Test series, took to Instagram to share a series of pictures of himself spending some time with his daughter and family members. KL Rahul had recently spoken about missing his newborn daughter due to cricketing commitments, which included IPL 2025 and the IND vs ENG Test series. Meanwhile, KL Rahul finished as India's second-highest run-scorer in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 with 532 runs. ‘You Can’t Talk Like That’ Kumar Dharmasena and KL Rahul Get Into Heated Argument Following Verbal Exchange Between Prasidh Krishna and Joe Root During IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 (Watch Video).

KL Rahul Spends Quality Time With Family After IND vs ENG 2025 Test Series

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KL Rahul👑 (@klrahul)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)