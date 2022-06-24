Mankading is one of the controversial laws of cricket and many consider it against the Spirit of the game. In the opening match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2022, Chepauk Super Gillies opening batsman N Jagadeesan was mankaded by Baba Aparajith. Jagadessan apparently was unhappy with the mode of dismissal and while walking back towards the dressing room he made an obscene gesture twice in the rush of the blood. What Is Mankading? All About The Mankad Way Of Dismissal.

The cricketer has now issued an apology regarding the shameful incident and wrote, "my deepest apologies to all of you for my inexcusable behaviour at yesterday's match. Cricket has always been what I live for- and the sportsmanship that comes along with the sport is something I deeply respect. Which is why it is very hard for me to digest how I reacted. Passion is always key in any sport but controlling it and channelising it the right way is more important. And that is something I failed at doing when I let my temper get the better of me. No excuses for what has been done. I will do better and be better. With Regret, Jagadeesan."

Watch Video

The Apology

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)