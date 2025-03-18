Fans shared their thoughts on social media after Shadab Khan was spotted taking away a ball after pretending to give it to young fans. This happened in the second over of the run chase bowled by Mohammad Ali after Finn Allen had smashed a six over cover. Shadab Khan collected the ball when he spotted two young fans stretching their hands in a bid to take it. The Pakistan national cricket team vice-captain went up to the children with the ball in hand, seemingly looking forward to giving it to them but instead took it away and ran off, leaving the kids surprised. Tim Seifert Smashes Four Massive Sixes off Shaheen Afridi’s Over During NZ vs PAK 2nd T20I 2025 (Watch Video).

Shadab Khan Pretends to Give Match Ball to Fans, Takes It Away

Shadab Kahn is just destroying young kids dreams in Dunedin! (📹 @TVNZ) pic.twitter.com/ouLoCuBaUq — The ACC (@TheACCnz) March 18, 2025

Na match jeet rahe na dil https://t.co/SPycMgxaRQ — Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 18, 2025

Shadab taking cue from the John Cena heel turn https://t.co/CRaDGxIyVQ — Abhimanyu Bose (@bose_abhimanyu) March 18, 2025

No win on the field, no win in life. https://t.co/1Ndk5GvRqw — Shrivant Beria (@shrivantberia2) March 18, 2025

Dubai international stadium to Gaddafi Lahore stadium in Champions Trophy Final https://t.co/JbkKxQNHoO — Aditya Soni (@imAdsoni) March 18, 2025

