Tim Seifert was in some mood for destruction as took the attack to the Pakistan bowlers, especially Shaheen Afridi in the NZ vs PAK 2nd T20I 2025 on March 18. The right-hander could not score a single run in the first over of the run chase bowled by Shaheen Afridi but did not hold back when the left-arm pacer came to bowl his second. The right-hander smashed a huge six down the ground off the first ball before hitting one outside the off-stump for another maximum off the second delivery. The third and fourth balls yielded two runs combined and the fifth and sixth deliveries were sent out of the park by Tim Seifert. PAK vs NZ Memes Go Viral After New Zealand Beat Pakistan by Five Wickets in NZ vs PAK 2nd T20I 2025, Take 2–0 Series Lead.

Tim Seifert Hits Shaheen Afridi for Four Sixes in One Over

Seifert has 7 letters, so does Maximum 🤌 Tim Seifert took Shaheen Afridi to the cleaners in his second over, smashing four sixes in it 🤯#NZvPAK pic.twitter.com/F5nFqmo7G6 — FanCode (@FanCode) March 18, 2025

