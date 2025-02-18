The United States of America (USA) national cricket team and Oman national cricket team played a historic ODI match on February 18. The Oman vs USA clash was hosted at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat, making it the first-ever ODI to feature spin bowling throughout the match from both sides. Both countries didn't bowl a single over of pace during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 encounter. Talking about the match, the USA was bundled out for 122 runs after Milind Kumar top-scored with 47 runs. For Oman, Shakeel Ahmed took three wickets. While chasing, Oman collapsed as they were all out for 65 runs after Nosthush Kenjige took a five-wicket haul. The United States won the memorable match by 57 runs. USA Cricket Team Players Enjoy ‘Pani Puri’ Flavors in Anand Gujarat (Watch Video).

Historic Feat During Oman vs USA Match

Interesting one. This is the FIRST ever international match (Test/ODI/T20I) with every ball bowled by spin. Oman vs USA match today is a really unique game. https://t.co/kphhseOHy0 — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) February 18, 2025

