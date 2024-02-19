The third match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 will see Namibia squaring off the Netherlands. The match will be played at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur and it will start at 9:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time). The Netherlands would aim to get off the mark after their defeat to Nepal earlier on. Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch the live telecast of this contest, due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Fans can catch the live streaming online of this contest on ICC TV but it is available only in selected regions. Nepal Fans Clean Up TU Cricket Ground After NEP vs CAN 1st ODI 2024, Pic Goes Viral

Namibia vs Netherlands

Action in Cricket World Cup League 2 continues with Namibia and the Netherlands squaring off in Nepal 👊 Catch all the action live and FREE on https://t.co/k7BbACmRjd (in select regions) 📺 League 2 guide 📲 https://t.co/YxWDlgedbb pic.twitter.com/nLGfUEpou6 — ICC (@ICC) February 19, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)