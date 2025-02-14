After loss against the Oman side, the USA national cricket team will be looking to end the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 on positive note and will face Namibia national cricket team in their second last match of the tournament. The Namibia vs USA match will be played at Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Oman and has start time of 11:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on February 14. Sadly, due to absence of the official broadcaster, fans wont be able to watch the Namibia vs USA match live on TV. But fans can tune into the ICC,tv website to watch live streaming of the Namibia vs USA cricket match. Former ICC CEO Haroon Lorgat Appointed As USA’s National Cricket League Commissioner.

Namibia vs USA

#TeamUSA’s all set for their 3rd ODI against Namibia! 💪 🏏 USA 🆚 Namibia ⏰ 10:00pm PST | 12:00am CST | 1:00am EST 📍 Al Amerat Cricket Ground 📲 Make sure to catch all the action live only on Willow TV! #USAvNAM | #CWCL2 pic.twitter.com/jG2uJlL48Q — USA Cricket (@usacricket) February 14, 2025

