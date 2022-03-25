Australia get the job done as they defeat Pakistan by 115 runs in the third Test to win the three-match series 1-0. It was a sensational performance from the visiting bowling attack as they bowled out the hosts for 235 runs. Nathan Lyon was the star with a five0wicket haul.

Australia register a historic victory in Pakistan 🙌 They win the third Test by 115 runs and take the series 1-0.#WTC23 | https://t.co/k7Mg7Onz5c pic.twitter.com/v1W2mpVgrz — ICC (@ICC) March 25, 2022

