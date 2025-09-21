Mohammad Nawaz got dismissed run out in a bizarre manner during the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match at Dubai. Salman Agha tried to hit Jasprit Bumrah across the line by making it a fulltoss, didn't get the whole of it and hit it straight to the square leg fielder. The square leg fielder threw the ball at the stumps of the non-striker's end and it went over to Suryakumar Yadav at mid-off who was backing it up. Mohammad Nawaz stepped out to take a run on the overthrows and due to poor situational awareness, stopped in his track and was returning to the crease without even looking at the ball, in a casual manner. He forgot to drag the back and Suryakumar Yadav nailed a direct hit. Replays showed Nawaz was still outside when the stumps lit up and he was adjudged out. BCCI took a jibe at the dismissal as they shared the picture of the run out with the caption 'Nazar hati, durghatana ghati' (Take of your eyes and you will meet an accident). Haris Rauf Engages In Heated Verbal Exchange With Abhishek Sharma During IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match (Watch Video).

BCCI Takes Jibe As Mohammad Nawaz's Poor Game Awareness Gets Him Dismissed Run Out

