Nehal Wadhera scored his maiden in the Indian Premier League, achieving this feat during the Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians match in IPL 2023 on Saturday, May 6. The left-hander played a fine knock, holding one end together in the match as wickets fell at the other end. He got to the mark off 45 balls with six fours and one six to his name. Rohit Sharma Has Most Ducks in IPL History, Mumbai Indians Captain Creates Unwanted Record During CSK vs MI Match.

Nehal Wadhera Scores Half-Century

