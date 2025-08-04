Ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Qualifiers, Nepal visited India to train at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence, which the National Cricket Team players completed, taking to social media to announce the conclusion of their camp. Cricket Nepal took the opportunity to thank the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and also the Embassy of India in Kathmandu for their continued support to the Nepal National Cricket Team. The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Qualifiers will take place in October, while the main tournament will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka next year. Check out Cricket Nepal's post below. Nepal Men’s Cricket Team To Train at BCCI Centre of Excellence Before ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Qualifiers.

Nepal Completes Camp At NCA

✅ Camp done at NCA, Bangalore! 🇳🇵#Rhinos all set for the road ahead. 🙏 Sincere thanks to @BCCI and the Embassy of India, Kathmandu @IndiaInNepal for their continued support toward #NepalCricket. 🇳🇵🤝🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/e0P2gYjGQb — CAN (@CricketNep) August 4, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)