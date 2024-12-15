Match 26 of the ongoing Nepal Premier League (NPL) 2024 will witness Biratnagar Kings lock horns against Kathmandu Gurkhas on December 15. The Biratnagar Kings vs Kathmandu Gurkhas NPL 2024 clash will be held at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur and start at 9:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). The official broadcaster for NPL 2024 are Star Sports, who will provide live telecast viewing options on Star Sports Network Channels. For live streaming options, fans can switch to the FanCode app and website for the Biratnagar Kings vs Kathmandu Gurkhas live streaming viewing option. Brian Lara Arrives in Nepal To Attend Inaugural Edition of Nepal Premier League 2024 (Watch Video).

Biratnagar Kings vs Kathmandu Gurkhas Live

Biratnagar takes on the Gurkhas, eyeing a playoff push, while the Avengers, aiming to finish strong, face the Sudurpaschim Royals—just one win away from clinching a playoff spot. Who will rise to the occasion?⚡#SBLNPL | #HamroJeet | #NepalCricket | #NcellForFans pic.twitter.com/6I0URoBFZM — Nepal Premier League (@OfficialNPLT20) December 14, 2024

