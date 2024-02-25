Nepal and Netherlands lock horns in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 on Sunday, February 25. The NEP vs NED match started at 9:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time) and is being played at the TU Cricket Ground in Kirtipur. Fans in India unfortunately, will not be able to watch the Nepal vs Netherlands live telecast due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Fans can nonetheless watch the Nepal vs Netherlands live streaming online on ICC TV, but in selected regions. Fan Watches Nepal vs Namibia ODI Cricket Match by Climbing on Tree Branch, Videos Go Viral!

Nepal vs Netherlands

🇳🇵🇳🇱 | The Ultimate Clash of the series is here! 🏏 Get ready as Nepal and the Netherlands face off in the last match of the first tri-series of #CWCL2 today at the TU Cricket Ground, Kirtipur!#CWCL2 | #OneBallBattles | #NepalCricket#HappyDressingRoom | #WorldCupYear2024 pic.twitter.com/4MyXb6am7W — CAN (@CricketNep) February 25, 2024

