Hosts Nepal are currently facing Oman in their second match of the ACC Men's Premier Cup 2023. The game started at 8:45 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur. Having won the toss, Oman have decided to bowl first. Unfortunately for the fans, ACC Men's Premier Cup has no broadcaster in India. Hence fans will not be able to watch the game live on TV. They however can still enjoy the live streaming on the FanCode app and ACC's official YouTube channel.

Nepal vs Oman Live on ACC's YouTube Channel

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)