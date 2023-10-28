Netherlands pulled off yet another upset in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 as they beat Bangladesh by 87 runs on October 28 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Batting first, Netherlands managed just 229 runs with captain Scott Edwards scoring a fighting 68 off 89 balls which included six fours. In response, Bangladesh were bundled for 142 runs with with Mehidy Hasan Miraz being the top-scorer (35 runs). Paul van Meekeren was the star of the Netherlands' bowling effort as he took four wickets for just 23 runs. Bas de Leede also took two wickets while Aryan Dutt, Logan van Beek and Colin Ackermann took one wicket apiece. Bulls-Eye! Bas de Leede Pulls Off Sensational Direct Hit To Run Out Mahedi Hasan During BAN vs NED ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match (Watch Video).

Netherlands Beat Bangladesh

𝘼𝙣𝙙 𝙩𝙝𝙖𝙩'𝙨 𝙝𝙤𝙬 𝙬𝙚 𝙜𝙤𝙩 𝙤𝙪𝙧 2𝙣𝙙 𝙒 𝙞𝙣 #𝘾𝙒𝘾23! pic.twitter.com/PFRM8NqvrK — Cricket🏏Netherlands (@KNCBcricket) October 28, 2023

