Pakistan national cricket team opener Saim Ayub departed for a golden duck during his side's opening encounter against the Oman national cricket team in the Asia Cup 2025 match in Dubai on Friday, September 12. The wicket incident happened during the second ball of the first over. Oman debutant Shah Faisal bowled a fullish delivery, and Ayub missed it completely. The ball hit the pad, and the umpires raised a finger. The left-handed batter took a review, and replays confirmed three reds. After Saim Ayub's netizens reacted on social media. Is Pakistan vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 Live Telecast Available on PTV Sports? Where To Watch PAK vs OMA Free Live Streaming Online in Pakistan?

Saim Ayub Not Playing For Personal Milestone

Saim Ayub not playing for personal milestone in the Asia Cup 😭 — ファックユー (@AbdullahO000) September 12, 2025

Saim Ayub Is An Updated Version of Babar Azam

Fakhar Zaman is 200% right 😂 "Saim Ayub Is an Updated Version Of Babar Azam." 🇵🇰 > Out for a duck vs Oman..... 😊#PAKvOMAN#PAKvsOMAN#PakistanCrickethttps://t.co/Rd81br1XCvpic.twitter.com/ADhZVSbN32 — IND Cricket & Memes (@INDCricketGuide) September 12, 2025

Dump Saim Ayub

dump saim ayub after asia cup if he doesn't perform in any of the india matches — 🦅🦅🦅 (@leggiewicket) September 12, 2025

Saim Ayub Fraud in T20

Saim ayub is a t20 fraud he is useless — Samar Abbas (@syedsamar1) September 12, 2025

Lol

This Saim Ayub guy got out on a golden duck vs Oman & someone was predicting that he will hit six sixes vs Bumrah. Lol.😂 — Bhawana (@cricbhawana) September 12, 2025

