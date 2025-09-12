The Pakistan national cricket team will begin their Asia Cup 2025 campaign against the Oman national cricket team on Friday, September 12. The Pakistan vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 match will be held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. In Pakistan, the Pakistan vs Oman clash will begin at 7:30 PM, whereas in India, the Asia Cup 2025 match is scheduled to begin at 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Pakistan and Oman are slotted in Group A alongside Team India and the United Arab Emirates. In this article, we shall take a look at the Asia Cup 2025 live telecast and live streaming details of the PAK vs OMA match in Pakistan. Pakistan vs Oman Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for Asia Cup 2025 Match 4 and Who Will Win PAK vs OMA T20I?

Under the leadership of Salman Ali Agha, Pakistan have improved their performance in the T20I cricket. The Green Shirts have included fresh blood in the T20I squad while axing the veteran cricketers like Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan. Youngsters like Saim Ayub, Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, and Abrar Ahmed are making an impact, and they will look to showcase their talent in the Asia Cup 2025. Oman, on the other hand, will be captained by Jatinder Singh. Oman has a new-look squad, and they will depend on the likes of Aamir Kaleem and Mohammad Nadeem.

Pakistan vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 Match Details

Match Pakistan vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 Date September 12 Time 7:30 PM (Pakistan Time) Venue Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai Live Streaming, Telecast Details in Pakistan PTV Sports, Tapmad and Tamasha

How to Watch PAK vs OMA Asia Cup 2025 Live Telecast in Pakistan?

Pakistan's state broadcaster PTV Sports has acquired the Asia Cup 2025 broadcast rights in Pakistan. Hence, cricket fans in Pakistan can watch the Pakistan vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 live telecast on PTV Sports. For Asia Cup 2025 online viewing options in Pakistan, read below. Asia Cup 2025 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Date, Time in IST and Venue List of All Men's T20I Cricket Matches Including India vs Pakistan Fixture.

How to Watch PAK vs OMA Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming Online in Pakistan?

Tapmad would provide Asia Cup 2025 live streaming online in Pakistan. Hence, fans in Pakistan can watch the Pakistan vs Oman live streaming on the Tapmad app and website. The Tamasha app would also provide Asia Cup 2025 matches live streaming online for fans in Pakistan.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 12, 2025 05:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).