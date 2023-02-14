Netizens were left buzzing after an image from Prithvi Shaw's Instagram story showed him and his alleged 'wifey' posing for a selfie on Valentine's Day 2023. The story was shared on Shaw's verified account. Later, it was removed, with the Indian cricketer also issuing a clarification, stating that it was edited and done by someone else. However, the picture was shared by netizens on Twitter and some of them were left surprised, wondering when did he get married. Prithvi Shaw Issues Clarification After Romantic Picture With 'Wifey' Nidhi Tapadia on His Instagram Story Goes Viral.

Take a Look at Some Reactions:

'Lord Prithvi Shaw'

Lord Prithvi Shaw 😎👀 Happy Valentine's Day ❤🔥 pic.twitter.com/OWUPhOcS40 — Lokesh Saini (@LokeshVirat18K) February 13, 2023

'Shadi Ho Gayi?'

Iski shadi ho gyi??? — ™MODERN MASTER™ (@modernmaster_18) February 13, 2023

'Happy Married Life'

'Kab Hui?'

Shaw ki shaadi kab hui 😱😱 — Rohit (@rohit_0718) February 13, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)