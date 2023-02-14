Prithvi Shaw took to social media to issue a clarification after a romantic picture with 'wifey' Nidhi Tapadia went viral after it was shared from his verified Instagram account. The picture, shared on Shaw's Instagram story, showed a selfie of him and a woman tagged as Nidhi Tapadia with "Happy Valentines my wifey" written beneath. However, minutes after this story was shared on Instagram, Shaw deleted it and issued a clarification, stating that this was done by someone who edited the picture and put it up on his social media. He said, "Someone editing my pics and showing stuffs that I haven’t put on my story or on my page. So, ignore all the tags and msges thx.” Valentine’s Day 2023: BBL Shares Picture of Adam Zampa Kissing Marcus Stoinis.

Prithvi Shaw's Viral Picture with 'Wifey' Nidhi Tapadia

Lord Prithvi Shaw 😎👀 Happy Valentine's Day ❤🔥 pic.twitter.com/OWUPhOcS40 — Lokesh Saini (@LokeshVirat18K) February 13, 2023

Clarification Issued by Prithvi Shaw

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)