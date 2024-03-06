Indian Premier League is just weeks away and fans are getting restless for the new season. Broadcasters and organizers are also putting efforts to steam up the heat, in a new video by Jio Cinema, we can see one of the most cherished cricketers and Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni featuring in ‘Free Live Streaming Promo’. Dhoni shared the video on his Facebook account and already received a positive response for the same. Indian Premier League (IPL) will start on March 22 with defending champions Chennai Super Kings taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Watch the video Below. ‘Can't Wait For The New Season and The New Role’ MS Dhoni Shares Cryptic Post on Facebook Ahead of IPL 2024.

MS Dhoni Features in JioCinema's Free Live Streaming Promo for IPL 2024

