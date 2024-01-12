Kane Williamson and Daryl Mitchell struck half-centuries while Tim Southee took four wickets as New Zealand beat Pakistan by 46 runs in the 1st T20I 2024 on January 12. Batting first, Kiwis scored a mammoth 226/8 with skipper Williamson scoring 57 runs off 42 balls. Mitchell top-scored with 61 runs off just 27 balls while there were cameos from Finn Allen (35 off 15) and also Mark Chapman (26 off 11). In response, Pakistan got off to a flying start courtesy of Saim Ayub (27 off 8). Former captain Babar Azam also scored a half-century but in the end, it was not enough for the Green Shirts, who were bowled out for 180. Southee took 4/25 while Adam Milne and Bean Sears took two wickets apiece. Babar Azam Becomes Fourth Batsman To Surpass 3500 Runs in T20Is, Achieves Feat During NZ vs PAK 1st T20I 2024.

NZ vs PAK 1st T20I Result

New Zealand prevailed in a high-scoring encounter to take a 1-0 lead in the #NZvPAK T20I series 👏 📝: https://t.co/42FWe9VVFi pic.twitter.com/bJzRb6QLfL — ICC (@ICC) January 12, 2024

