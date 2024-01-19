New Zealand continued their dominance over Pakistan with yet another victory, this time by seven wickets, in the fourth T20I of the five-match series on Friday, January 19. Batting first, Pakistan could manage 158/5, largely due to Mohammad Rizwan's 90 off 63 balls, a knock which included six fours and two sixes. For New Zealand, Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson took two wickets apiece. In response, New Zealand's run chase was driven by a 139-run fourth-wicket partnership between Daryl Mitchell (72*) and Glenn Phillips (70*). For Pakistan, skipper Shaheen Afridi took three wickets but that was not enough. Mohammad Hafeez to be Sacked? Pakistan Sports Ministry Directs PCB Not To Offer Long-Term Contract to Its Director of Cricket.

New Zealand vs Pakistan 4th T20I Result

