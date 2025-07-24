The New Zealand national cricket team registered their fourth consecutive victory in the ongoing Zimbabwe Tri-Series 2025 on July 24. The Black Caps secured a commanding 60-run win over the hosts. With this victory, New Zealand has solidified their position at the top of the points table. Batting first, Tim Seifert top-scored with 73 runs, followed by a superb 63 runs from Rachin Ravindra. With the ball, Richard Ngarava took a four-wicket haul. In response, Tony Munyonga played a fighting knock of 40 runs as the hosts were bundled out for 130 runs after a superb four-wicket haul from leg-spinner Ish Sodhi. Zimbabwe suffered a one-sided defeat. Zimbabwe Tri-Nation Series 2025 Points Table Updated: New Zealand, South Africa Qualify For Final.

New Zealand Beats Zimbabwe by Seven Wickets

New Zealand remain unbeaten in the T20I tri-series notching up another huge win at Harare 👌 📸: @ZimCricketv#ZIMvNZ 📝: https://t.co/ZdUSjsiucr pic.twitter.com/GcIplBNsFz — ICC (@ICC) July 24, 2025

