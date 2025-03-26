Finn Allen and Tim Seifert blew Pakistan bowlers away in the fifth and final NZ vs PAK 2025 at Wellington, which ended in the openers making 92 runs in PowerPlay; the highest-ever for New Zealand in T20I history. Out of 92, Seifert contributed 63 off 26, while Allen added 21 off 11 balls. 92 for 0 in six overs, bettered New Zealand's 86 for 2 against West Indies in 2018 at Mount Maunganui. Eventually, Seifert remained unbeaten on 97 off 38, laced with six fours and 10 sixes, helping New Zealand chase down 129 with as many as 10 overs to spare. New Zealand Beat Pakistan by Eight Wickets in NZ vs PAK 5th T20I 2025; Tim Seifert and Jimmy Neesham Shine as Hosts Clinch Series 4–1.

New Zealand Achieves New High

Highest T20I Powerplay score for New Zealand 92/0 vs 🇵🇰, Wellington, 2025* 86/2 vs 🌴, Mount Maunganui, 2018 79/1 vs 🇵🇰, Mount Maunganui, 2025 77/0 vs 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿, Hamilton, 2018 73/2 vs 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Manchester, 2015 73/1 vs 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿, Nottingham, 2023 pic.twitter.com/PuBFJHq1e2 — All Cricket Records (@Cric_records45) March 26, 2025

