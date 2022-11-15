New Zealand unveiled their new T20I kit ahead of the upcoming home series against India. The fresh kit reverts back to the dominant black colour, as opposed to the black-grey combination that they were seen wearing at the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. Besides black, which has some patterns on it, the kit also features patches of blue.

Our new T20 kit has arrived! The team will first wear the kit against India on Friday 🏏 Available here | https://t.co/348eCrHrvQ pic.twitter.com/hhtelQyeRc — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) November 15, 2022

