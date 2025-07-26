New Zealand end a dominant run of performance on a high as they win the Zimbabwe Tri-Nation series 2025 title with a narrow three-run victory over South Africa in the final. This is their third consecutive win over South Africa in this competition. New Zealand won the Tri-Series unbeaten. South Africa put New Zealand to bat first and powered by the batting performance of Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway and Tim Seifert, they posted a total of 180/5 on the board. Chasing it, Lhuan-dre Pretorius gave South Africa a solid start but they lost way in the middle overs. Despite a burst from Dewald Brevis, South Africa fell short by three runs in the end. South Africa Batter Jorich Van Schalkwyk Scripts History, Becomes First Player To Smash Double Century in Youth ODIs.

New Zealand Win Zimbabwe Tri-Nation Series 2025

🚨 MATCH RESULT 🚨 What a final! An absolute edge-of-your-seat thriller! 🔥💪. A game of fine margins, brilliant batting displays, and standout fielding efforts from both sides! 👏. A spirited performance by our Proteas Men, but in the end, it's New Zealand who claims victory… pic.twitter.com/M4RO1tXLEM — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) July 26, 2025

