Youngster Niki Prasad, who also led the Indian U-19 Women's team shined early in the WPL 2025 as her knock of 35 runs off 33 balls helped Delhi Capitals Win their first match in the season beating Mumbai Indians. DC were down to 109/5 at one point from when Niki kept accumulating runs and took DC to the threshold of winning. For her performance in her debut, she was awarded the player of the match honour. Delhi Capitals Beat Mumbai Indians By Two Wickets in WPL 2025; Niki Prasad, Shafali Verma Help Meg Lanning and Co Clinch Thrilling Win Over Former Champions.

Niki Prasad Wins Player of the Match Award on Her Women's Premier League Debut

For her calm and composed knock under pressure, Niki Prasad secures the Player Of The Match Award on her #TATAWPL debut 👏👏 With this, @DelhiCapitals are off the mark in Season 3 🙌 Scorecard ▶ https://t.co/99qqGTKYHu#MIvDC pic.twitter.com/RHCp3e7BOy — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) February 15, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)