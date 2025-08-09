India national cricket team T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav posted pictures with his sister Dinal Yadav, celebrating Raksha Bandhan 2025. The star Indian cricket team and Mumbai Indians batter Suryakumar Yadav posted multiple pictures, celebrating Raksha Bandhan 2025 with his sister Dinal Yadav. In the post, the brother-sister duo is seen sharing light moments, as Dinal Yadav does aarti, applies tilak, and ties rakhi. The two were also seen feeding each other sweets. In the last picture, Suryakumar Yadav and Dinal Yadav were seen in a fighting pose. SKY wrote, "The last picture sums up our relationship". Rinku Singh Celebrates Raksha Bandhan 2025 With Sister Neha Singh, Star India National Cricket Team Player Seen Sharing Light Moments in Heartwarming Instagram Post (See Pics).

Suryakumar Yadav With Dinal Yadav:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surya Kumar Yadav (SKY) (@surya_14kumar)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)