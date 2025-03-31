Rajasthan Royals registered their first points as they commenced their journey in the IPL 2025 with a thrilling 6-run victory against Chennai Super Kings. After looking poor in the first two games, they returned strong with a solid victory. Batting first, they were able to put runs on board thanks to the 81-run innings from Nitish Rana in just 36 balls. Nitish took the attack to the CSK bowlers in the powerplay and help RR get ahead. For his award, Nitish Rana was awarded the man of the match award. 'This is Ridiculous' Fans Blame MS Dhoni for Chennai Super Kings’ Loss Against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025, See Reactions.

Nitish Rana Wins Man of the Match Award

A pure 𝐑𝐎𝐘𝐀𝐋ty knock! 👑 Nitish Rana wins the Player of the Match award for his match-winning innings that powered #RR to their first win of #TATAIPL 2025 🩷 Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/V2QijpWpGO#RRvCSK | @rajasthanroyals | @NitishRana_27 pic.twitter.com/riiRnElkP7 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 30, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)