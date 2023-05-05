While KKR captain Nitish Rana lead his troops in a high-voltage clash with Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2023, his wife Saachi Marwah faced an unwanted incident in Delhi on May 4, Thursday, as shared by her in an Instagram story, In the story she revealed, as she was returning home for work, two guys on a bike started to follow her car and hit it. She could manage her way back to the home but when a complain was registered in the police, they refused to take it and advised her to 'note the number if someone does it next time'. A furious Saachi took to Instagram to share the incident. You can watch her Instagram story here.

Nitish Rana's Wife Saachi Marwah's Car Hit by Two Youth on Bike

Just saw Nitish Rana’s wife’s Instagram stories (Saachi Marwah). Two men hit her car and followed her and Delhi police to her to leave it since they left??? This is so unacceptable! pic.twitter.com/UMQwB92xWo — PS ⚡️ (@Neelaasapphire) May 5, 2023

