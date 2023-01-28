A bizarre incident was noticed during the 1st ODI between South Africa and England in Bloemfontein as renowned umpire Marais Erasmus was spotted looking away during a delivery. Erasmus, who was standing in square leg during that over by Anrich Nortje missed a delivery completely as Jason Roy faced the ball. The incident occurred during the first ball of the 24th over of England’s innings and Erasmus was caught up looking at something in his hand. After spotting the incident fans jokingly said that like everyone else, even umpires are now not interested in ODI cricket. Ben Stokes Uses Cryptic Tweet to Cite Tough Schedule As Reason After England Slump to Defeat Against South Africa in 1st ODI 2023.

Square Leg Umpire Marais Erasmus Completely Misses A Delivery

‘No Interest in ODIs’

Marais Erasmus has no interest in ODI cricket at all 😅 #SAvENG pic.twitter.com/qnsjPe7A0j — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) January 28, 2023

‘Disinterested’

Marais Erasmus be like "Mujhe dekhna hi nahin hai. Mujhe Interest hi nahin hai ODIs mein". #CricketTwitter #SAvsENG pic.twitter.com/fm1bDyd3L7 — Himanshu Pareek (@Sports_Himanshu) January 27, 2023

