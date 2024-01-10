In a very tragic development, an engineer named Vikas Negi, 36, collapsed and succumbed to a heart attack while playing cricket in Noida. In a video surfaced on social media, it was spotted that the person collapse midway while taking a run. The nearby fielders quickly rushed towards him and he couldn't be revived. Vikash was rushed to the hospital but despite the efforts, the attending doctors declared him dead. CBI Closes IPL 2019 Betting Cases Over Lack of Evidence, Files Closure Report to Court.

Noida Engineer Collapses On Pitch, Dies of Heart Attack

