Nuwan Thushara has a great start to the second T20I of the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka series as he scalps a hattrick in his first over of the match. Thushara came on to the attack in the 4th over after Bangladesh opted to bat first and scalped wickets on the 3rd, 4th and 5th delivery of the over dismissing Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy and Mahmudullah ending up with a triple wicket maiden. He became the fifth Sri Lankan to take a T20I hattrick. It is also the sixth hattrick by a Sri Lankan bowler, with Lasith Malinga scalping it twice. AUS vs NZ 2nd Test 2024: Kane Williamson's Half-Century in His 100th Test Helps Kiwis Earn Lead Over Visitors At the End of Day 2.

Nuwan Thushara Scalps A Hattrick

Hat trick for Nuwan Thushara 💫 Shanto bowled 💥 Hridoy bowled 💥 Mahamudullah LBW 💥 6th time & 5th Sri Lankan bowler to pick up a hat trick in T20is 😃🔥#INDvENG #INDvsENG #BANvSL #SLvBAN #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/habEZBwdJz — TCTV Cricket (@tctv1offl) March 9, 2024

Sixth Hattrick By A Sri Lankan

Just the sixth hat-trick by a Sri Lankan in T20 cricket. Others being; Thisara Perera vs IND 2016 Lasith Malinga vs BAN 2017 Lasith Malinga vs NZ 2019 Akila Dananjaya vs WI 2021 Wanindu Hasaranga vs SA 2021 Nuwan Thushara vs BAN 2024 — Rex Clementine (@RexClementine) March 9, 2024

