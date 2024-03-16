Royal Challengers Bangalore Women have made it to the final of the WPL 2024 after beating Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator. They have made a solid comeback after a poor outing last season where they missed out of the playoffs. RCB-W secured the services of England cricketer Kate Cross this season as an additional seamer up their ranks. Although Cross didn't get a game till now, yet she remains an integral part of the squad. Cross surprised fellow England cricketer Alex Hartley when she gifted her a RCB jersey with Hartley's name on it. Hartley was awestruck after receiving the gift. Fans loved her reaction and made it viral on social media. Fans Chant 'RCB, RCB' and 'Perry, Perry' in Delhi Metro After Ellyse Perry Helps Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Enter WPL 2024 Final (Watch Video).

Alex Hartley's Reaction After Getting RCB Jersey With Her Name On The Back From Kate Cross

This reaction from @alexhartley93 is so wholesome! 🥰 Listen to the latest episode of @NoBallsTCP on BBC Sounds now! 🎧 ➡️ https://t.co/X0veKOmIfW#BBCCricket pic.twitter.com/4gAplzfkc9 — BBC 5 Live Sport (@5liveSport) March 15, 2024

