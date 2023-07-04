England suffer a big blow as one of their batting mainstays, Ollie Pope gets ruled out of the remainder of the three Test matches of Ashes 2023 as he need to undergo a surgery for his dislocated right shoulder during the Ashes 2023 2nd Test at Lord's. This is the third injury blow for England for the series with previously Jack Leach getting ruled out and Moeen Ali missing the 2nd Test match suffering a finger injury. Former New Zealand Cricketer Grant Elliot Shares Video Showing Jonny Bairstow's Tendency to Leave Crease Early After England Batter's Controversial Dismissal in Ashes 2023.

Ollie Pope Ruled Out of Remainder of Ashes 2023

🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨 Ollie Pope is ruled out of the rest of the Ashes. Get well soon @OPope32🙏 pic.twitter.com/Mc6lxeWHhO — England's Barmy Army 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🎺 (@TheBarmyArmy) July 4, 2023

