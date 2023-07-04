Jonny Bairstow's controversial 'stumping' in the latest Ashes 2023 2nd Test has triggered several controversies. Former Cricketers, current cricketers, coaches of both sides have made several remarks on the incident both in for and against. Amidst that, Ravichandran Ashwin in a tweet, pointed out that no body will attempt to throw the ball like that unless they already notice a pattern like that previously. In a video revealed by former New Zealand cricketer and also a teammate of Brendon McCullum, Grant Elliot, it was noticed that Bairstow has a tendency of walking out of the crease ahead of the ball being called dead.

Former New Zealand Cricketer Grant Elliot Shares Video Showing Jonny Bairstow's Tendency to Leave Crease

Best video I have seen of the routine Bairstow has after leaving a delivery. Hmmmm I know what I would have done as captain. Thoughts? #AUSvsENG pic.twitter.com/QTnoLWRHIQ — Grant Elliott (@grantelliottnz) July 3, 2023

