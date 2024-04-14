Cambodia will play Oman in Match 9 of the ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup 2024. The match between Nepal and Malaysia is set to be played on Sunday, April 14. The venue for the OMA vs CAM T20I match will be Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 2) in Oman and it has a scheduled start time of 11:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Due to the absence of official broadcasters, the ACC Men’s T20I Premier Cup 2024 will not be telecasted live on any TV channel in India. Fans will be able to watch live streaming of the ACC Men’s T20I Premier Cup 2024 matches on the FanCode app and website. Fans can also have a look at the Asian Cricket Council's YouTube channel as a viewing option for free live streaming of the ACC Men’s T20I Premier Cup 2024 matches. Sean Paul, Kees Dieffenthaller Team Up for Official Anthem of ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

Oman vs Cambodia Free Live Streaming

2 exciting matches are lined up for tomorrow! Which teams will get the points? 🫡#ACCMensPremierCup #ACC Watch Live: Oman vs Cambodia: https://t.co/6Of8VWnTFa Hong Kong, China vs Saudi Arabia: https://t.co/1AMU9nPBLX pic.twitter.com/dSQwsG8srs — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) April 13, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)