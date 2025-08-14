Sachin Tendulkar played International cricket for more than two decades. He has achieved what nobody could by playing 200 Test matches and being the cricketer to score most runs in the format. He also scored 100 centuries throughout his career. But the first of them came on August 14, 1990. It was the second Test match of the series between India and England at Manchester where 17-year-old Sachin scored 119 runs in the second innings and helped India secure a draw. On the 25th anniversary of the iconic date, BCCI remembered his maiden International hundred with a post. Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok Age Difference: How Old Are Sachin Tendulkar’s Son and His Rumoured Fiancée, Ravi Ghai’s Granddaughter? Know Their Dates of Birth and Ages.

On This Day in 1990: Sachin Tendulkar Scored His Maiden International Century

🗓️ On This Day in 1990 The legendary Sachin Tendulkar scored his 1⃣st hundred 💯 in international cricket versus England at the age of 17! 🙌 🙌 The rest, as they say, is history! 👏 👏#TeamIndia | @sachin_rt pic.twitter.com/F4ycBXdFOE — BCCI (@BCCI) August 14, 2025

