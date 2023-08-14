Sachin Tendulkar is the greatest batter that Indian Cricket has produced. He has piled on runs for fun and broken heaps of records. However, it all started on August 14, 1990, when Sachin notched up his maiden international century. The Indian legend was just 17 years old back then. He played a valiant knock of 119* runs in the fourth innings in the Test match against England at Old Trafford and courtesy of his sensational ton, the Men in Blue managed to save the Test. He went on to pile 100 tons across formats in his illustrious career spanning over two decades. ‘Yet Another Shining Moment’ Sachin Tendulkar Congratulates Indian Hockey Team After Their Title Victory in Asian Champions Trophy 2023

On This Day in 1990 Sachin Tendulkar Scored His First International Century

Sachin Tendulkar scored his maiden International hundred "On This Day" in 1990 at the age of 17 in England. He scored a match saving 119* runs in the 4th innings - The God of cricket. pic.twitter.com/tlaAXUw5F5 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 14, 2023

