India staged a comeback during the Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2023 final as they beat Malaysia 4-3 in the summit clash. India were down 1-3 during the half-time, however, India’s Harmanpreet Singh and Gurjant Singh scored in the third quarter to help India comeback in the match. Akashdeep Singh hit the winning goal to seal the match for India. India’s miraculous win in the Asian Champions Trophy final earned applause from all across the world with the latest one being Sachin Tendulkar to wish the team on their success. The former Indian cricketer took to Twitter and congratulated the Indian hockey team on winning the Asian Champions Trophy hockey final.

Sachin Tendulkar Congratulates Indian Hockey Team

Yet another shining moment for Indian hockey! Kudos to the Indian Men’s Hockey Team for their outstanding victory at the Asian Champions Trophy! 🥇🏑 #HockeyIndia #HACT2023pic.twitter.com/258VeWvsJ5 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 13, 2023

