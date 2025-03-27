Virat Kohli, on this day in 2016, played what is considered to be one of the best innings in T20 cricket, in the ICC World Cup 2016 against Australia. Chasing 161 to win, India were left reeling at 49/3 at one stage but Virat Kohli kept the hopes alive, forming partnerships with Yuvraj Singh and later, an undefeated 67-run stand with MS Dhoni that took the Men in Blue past the finish line. Virat Kohli played some spectacular shots on both sides of the wicket and not just that but also rotated strike brilliantly with MS Dhoni at the other end. He helped India chase down the score in 19.1 overs to qualify for the ICC T20 World Cup 2016 semi-finals. Virat Kohli finished with an unbeaten 82* off 51 deliveries, a knock that included nine fours and two sixes. Virat Kohli Extends His Dominance in Indian Premier League by Scoring 1000 Runs Against Kolkata Knight Riders.

On This Day: Virat Kohli's Sparkling 82* Guides India to Semi-Finals

𝙎𝙤𝙢𝙚 𝙞𝙣𝙣𝙞𝙣𝙜𝙨 𝙖𝙧𝙚 𝙜𝙤𝙤𝙙, 𝙨𝙤𝙢𝙚 𝙖𝙧𝙚 𝙜𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙩… 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙨𝙤𝙢𝙚 𝙖𝙧𝙚 𝙡𝙚𝙜𝙚𝙣𝙙𝙖𝙧𝙮! 🔥#OnThisDay in 2016, Virat Kohli played one of the greatest T20I knocks ever! Pure class, perfect timing, and an ice-cold chase master at work. ❄️#PlayBold… pic.twitter.com/PeSWpB4vVq — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) March 27, 2025

Watch Virat Kohli's 82* Video Highlights Here:

