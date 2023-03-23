Indian cricket fans would not forget what happened today, way back in 2016. MS Dhoni had pulled off a sensational run out in India's one-run win over Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup. Needing 11 runs to win in the last over, which was bowled by Hardik Pandya, Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim hit two fours to heavily tilt the balance of the game in his side's favour. But India bounced back with two wickets off consecutive deliveries when Bangladesh needed two runs to win. And on the last ball of the over, Dhoni ran over to the stumps to complete a brilliant run out, which saw India clinch the victory by just one run. Virat Kohli, Marcus Stoinis Get Into Heated Collision, Bump Into Each Other During IND vs AUS 3rd ODI 2023 in Chennai (Watch Video).

Watch MS Dhoni's Sensational Run Out Here

Watch the epic final over by Hardik Pandya followed by a classic run-out by MS Dhoni. 7 years ago, India made a remarkable comeback in the T20 World Cup. pic.twitter.com/YL2cENKlVi — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 23, 2023

