Virat Kohli and Marcus Stoinis shared a bit of a heated moment as the two bumped into each other during the India vs Australia 3rd ODI in Chennai on Wednesday, March 22. Stoinis and Kohli collided in the 21st over of India's run chase in the contest. This happened when Kohli was headed towards KL Rahul for a chat and Stoinis was returning to his bowling mark. After the collision, Kohli gave Stoinis a glare and the video of this altercation went viral. Stoinis smiled after this incident. Eagle Hunts in Chepauk! Play Halted After Predatory Bird Hunts Down an Insect on Field During IND vs AUS 3rd ODI 2023 (Watch Videos).

Virat Kohli, Marcus Stoinis Collide With Each Other During IND vs AUS 3rd ODI

