On July 20 , 2017, India Women clashed with Australia in the semi-final of the ICC Women's World Cup 2017. Hamanpreet Kaur was in her elements and tormented the Aussie bowlers with her marauding bat. She went on to plunder 171* runs off 115 deliveries to propel India to 281 runs in 42 overs. With the knock, she registered the highest individual score by an Indian batter in the Women's ODI World Cup. Eventually, India won the game by 36 runs. Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and Other Players of Indian Women’s Cricket Team Visit India House in Dhaka (See Pics)

Harmanpreet Kaur Scored 171* Against Australia at Women's ODI World Cup 2017 On This Day

#OnThisDay in 2017 🗓️ ⁰@ImHarmanpreet put on a sensational show against Australia as she slammed an unbeaten 171 off 115 balls to register the highest score by a #TeamIndia batter in the Women's ODI World Cup 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/Bno8cFJjRh — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) July 20, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)