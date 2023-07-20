India Women and Bangladesh Women are amid a three-match ODI series on the latter's turf. With two matches done and dusted, the series is evenly poised with both teams winning one game each. Ahead of the series decider, the Indian Women's team were hosted by India Commissioner Pranay Verma and Mrs Manu Verma for dinner in Dhaka. BCCI Women posted a photo of the same on Twitter. Harmanpreet Kaur Retires Hurt on 48 During IND-W vs BAN-W 2nd ODI 2023, Harleen Deol Replaces Her

Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and Other Players of Indian Women’s Cricket Team Visit India House in Dhaka

📸📸 Snapshots from #TeamIndia's visit to India House in Dhaka hosted by High Commissioner Pranay Verma and Mrs. Manu Verma@ihcdhaka | #BANvIND pic.twitter.com/jjon1cZows — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) July 20, 2023

