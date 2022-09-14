India beat Pakistan, courtesy of a bowl-out at the ICC T20 World Cup in 2007, earlier on this very day. The group D game between the archrivals had ended in a draw with Pakistan matching India's 141 at the end of 20 overs. With a bowl-out stage to separate the two sides, India managed to hit the stumps in their first three attempts, which came from Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh and eventually Robin Uthappa. Pakistan on the other hand missed all their three attempts at hitting the stumps, made by Yasir Arafat, Umar Gul and Shahid Afridi.

Watch IND vs PAK Bowl-Out:

